Veterans Day 2026: Where Veterans Can Eat Free and Find Deals in Central New York

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11, and several restaurants and businesses are showing their appreciation by offering free meals, coffee, and special discounts to those who have served our country.

If you're a veteran or know someone who is, there are plenty of freebies worth checking out this year. From free breakfast to burgers, steak dinners, and even a cup of coffee, here's a look at some Veterans Day deals in Central New York.

Where Veterans Can Eat Free on Veterans Day

There are plenty of familiar restaurant names offering something special for veterans and active-duty military members.

Applebee's: Enjoy a free full-size entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. Dine-in only, with proof of military service. You'll also receive a $5 bounce-back card for a future visit.

Enjoy a free full-size entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. Dine-in only, with proof of military service. You'll also receive a $5 bounce-back card for a future visit. Denny's: Start the day with a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 AM until noon. Dine-in only.

Start the day with a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 AM until noon. Dine-in only. Golden Corral: Veterans can enjoy a free buffet and beverage during Military Appreciation Night, from 4 PM until closing.

Veterans can enjoy a free buffet and beverage during Military Appreciation Night, from 4 PM until closing. Ruby Tuesday: Enjoy a free Everyday Fresh Meal, including an entrée, Garden Bar, and bottomless drink, valued up to $17.99.

Enjoy a free Everyday Fresh Meal, including an entrée, Garden Bar, and bottomless drink, valued up to $17.99. Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members can receive a free meal voucher for a future visit. Check with your local restaurant for pickup details.

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Free Coffee and Other Treats

If a full meal isn't on the agenda, there are some smaller freebies worth grabbing.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty military members, and military spouses can get a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee at participating locations.

Veterans, active-duty military members, and military spouses can get a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee at participating locations. Circle K: Get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Veterans Day at participating locations. No purchase necessary.

Get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Veterans Day at participating locations. No purchase necessary. Chipotle: Get free chips with your choice of guacamole, queso blanco, or salsa with a $5 purchase at participating locations.

A Few Things to Remember

Most of these offers are available Wednesday, November 11, and require proof of military service. That could include a military ID, VA card, DD-214, or another accepted form of identification.

Some deals are dine-in only, and not every restaurant location participates. It's always a good idea to call ahead before making a special trip.

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And while a free meal or cup of coffee is a nice gesture, Veterans Day is about much more than the deals. It's an opportunity to recognize the men and women who have served our country and thank them for their sacrifices.

If you know a veteran, take a moment to thank them. And if you know of another Veterans Day freebie or deal being offered around Central New York, email Polly@bigfrog104.com.