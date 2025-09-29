If you ask anyone who knows Owen Jassak, they’ll tell you he’s got a heart bigger than most.

Now a senior in high school and preparing to head off to college next year, Owen has already built a legacy of service that many adults would be proud of. His mission? To make sure the men and women who put on a uniform for our country are honored and never forgotten.

That mission began when Owen was just four years old. At a Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Game, he met Greg Reynolds, a decorated veteran and amputee. The bond that formed between the two left a mark on young Owen. His mom says that meeting Greg was the spark that inspired Owen’s lifelong passion for helping veterans.

Credit - Cheryl Ann

A Few Flags

It started small.

A little boy placing flags on gravestones, determined to say “thank you” in his own way.

But it grew into something much bigger than he could have ever imagined.

Photo Credit - Cheryl Jassak Huther

Thousands of Flags

Today, thousands of flags line the New Hartford Veterans Memorial Park each year, thanks to Owen’s efforts.

Every single flag carries meaning. Some are dedicated to New York State’s 1,026 fallen heroes from the war on terror. Others honor veterans, essential workers, and loved ones remembered by families and friends.

Credit - Cheryl Ann

Year-Round Commitment

His service doesn’t stop with just the flags.

Each year, Owen participates in events such as Sitrin’s Stars and Stripes Run-Walk, the Tunnel to Towers Run, and Wreaths Across America, where he helps lay wreaths on veterans’ graves.

For him, remembering our heroes is not just an event—it’s a year-round commitment.

Photo Credit - Richard Rogers

Local & National Recognition

The impact of his work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Over the years, Owen has received the Youth Hero/Good Deed Award, the Children Have the Power to Empower Award, and the American Red Cross Youth Samaritan Award.

Credit - Cheryl Ann

More Than Just Flags This Year

This year, the park in New Hartford features over 4,000 flags as well as a new Gold Star Family monument honoring twelve extraordinary individuals who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom—a tribute made possible by Owen.

Leaving a Legacy

Still, if you ask him, it’s not about recognition for all he does. It’s about the people behind the flags—the veterans, the families, the stories that should never be forgotten.

As Owen looks ahead to college, he leaves behind a powerful legacy in his hometown.

For many, he’s already a hero. Not because he wears a uniform, but because he has spent his childhood and teenage years ensuring that those who do are honored with dignity and gratitude. And the best part? His journey is only just beginning.