The New York State Fair concert lineup continues to expand, adding another exciting performance to its roster.

Whether you're into country, rock, or just looking forward to the fried dough and free tunes, there's something for everyone this year.

Shaggy at NYS Fair Suburban Park Credit - Think Stock/NYS Fair loading...

Free Fair Concerts

More than three dozen national recording artists rocked the stages at Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

This year, the Chevrolet Music Series is turning up the volume with 41 national acts on the schedule. The latest addition? Everything you want....especially if you're a rock fan.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Vertical Horizon will return to the New York State Fair on Friday, August 29 at 1 PM at Chevy Court.

"This year, we made a concerted effort to invite artists who haven’t been to The Fair in some time, allowing New Yorkers the chance to enjoy a free concert they may not have experienced in years," said Fair Director Julie LaFave. "Vertical Horizon was selected with our rock and alternative music fans in mind, and we are eagerly looking forward to their return.”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

READ MORE: What Happens to 800 Pounds of Butter After New York State Fair is Over

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

Get our free mobile app