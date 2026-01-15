Verizon customers finally got some relief after a massive service outage stretched across the country.

How Many Customers Were Affected?

The wireless carrier confirmed that the outage has been resolved, but more importantly for customers, Verizon promised to deliver account credits to those affected. While the details of the credits haven’t been released yet, the company said it would share information directly with impacted subscribers.

Verizon’s Credit Promise: What You Need to Know

In a statement posted on X, Verizon acknowledged the disruption and admitted it "let many of our customers down." They added that they understand how critical connectivity is for everyday life and apologized for the inconvenience. According to USA Today, it’s still unclear exactly how much each customer will receive, but the company reassured users that no one would be left out.

Where the Outage Hit Hardest

The outage began around 12:30PM January 14th and quickly escalated, leaving more than 1.5 million Verizon customers without wireless or data service, according to Downdetector. That makes this outage one of the largest of the year, surpassing the disruption reported in August 2025. The problem was nationwide, with the biggest concentration of reports coming from New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, and Brooklyn, New York, according to Downdetector.

Cause and Investigation Updates

Internet monitoring company Cisco ThousandEyes described the event as “one of the most significant nationwide connectivity interruptions in recent memory” in a note to USA TODAY, emphasizing just how widespread and impactful the outage was. Verizon confirmed there were no signs of a cyberattack, leaving the cause of the outage still somewhat unclear.

READ MORE: New York Hacker Alert- If These Are Your Passwords, Change Them

As Verizon works to roll out these credits, customers are advised to keep an eye on official communications from the company for updates.

Buy This $6,500 Upstate New York 'Bus-Truck' Somewhere between a school bus, a work truck, and a road-trip machine, this one-of-a-kind rig sitting in Taberg might be the most interesting vehicle you didn’t know you needed. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler