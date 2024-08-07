Man Brings Dummy Date To The Theater, Freaking Out Moviegoers

Honestly the guy was funny and charming about it, but still..."

Imagine sitting in a theater and having someone pull out a dummy in front of you. The look on the face of the guy with the hat says it all.

Viral Dummy

Raymond has gone viral. The tweet has been seen over a million times and there's been more than a thousands comments on the dummy and his friend.

Did everyone love Raymond? Not so much. Just seeing the dummy in theater freaked a lot of people out on social media.

"I would’ve left as soon as I saw a suitcase. I ain’t chancing it."

"There is zero chance I'd still be sitting next to Raymond when the lights dim."

"Girl, you ain’t watching the movie, you’re IN IT! Get your ass out of there! That ventriloquist dummy is about to come to life and start killing."

Others seemed to look on the bright side of things.

"Good way to save your seat if you need to use the bathroom."

"It’s probably a better friend than most humans."

My motto is "You Do You." However, if someone sat next to me at the theater and pulled out a dummy, I'd have to do me and go elsewhere.

