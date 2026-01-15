Valentine’s Day is coming up, and one of Central New York’s most unique celebrations is back.

Highland Forest is hosting its popular "Valentine’s in the Forest" event, and tickets are officially on sale. This is more than just a dinner out, it’s a full evening of romance, fun, and a little bit of winter magic, all while supporting a great cause.

Event Details and Dates

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, February 13th and 14th, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person, and space is extremely limited, with only 100 seats available each night..... so planning ahead is key if you want to join in. Every dollar from the evening benefits Highland Forest’s all-volunteer Nordic Ski Patrol, helping support those who keep the park safe and welcoming all winter long.

Gourmet Dining and Entertainment

Guests will be greeted with a welcome prosecco cocktail before diving into a four-course buffet dinner catered by CopperTop Catering, the menu is designed to impress, whether you’re celebrating with a sweetheart, a friend, or even a small group. After dinner, a DJ will set the mood for dancing, while a photo booth captures memories from the night. A cash-only bar will also be available for those looking to enjoy a little extra spirit with the evening.

Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride Through Luminary Forest

One of the highlights of the night is a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the forest, which is fully decorated with luminary lights. There’s something undeniably magical about gliding through the snowy woods, wrapped in blankets, taking in the soft glow of hundreds of candles lining the trails. It’s the perfect way to make Valentine’s truly unforgettable.

READ MORE: Help CNY Students Collect Valentines From All 50 States

The event is hosted at Skyline Lodge, Highland Forest’s Adirondack-style building with a panoramic view of southern Onondaga County. This venue isn’t just for Valentine’s Day, it’s also available for weddings, parties, meetings, and other special events throughout the year. The lodge serves as a cozy gathering spot for park visitors, skiers, and anyone looking to warm up around the fireplace during the winter months. Its rustic charm and expansive views make it a standout destination in Central New York.

Tickets and Availability

Tickets are moving fast, and with such limited availability, this event is expected to sell out. If you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s in a way that combines gourmet dining, winter adventure, and support for a local volunteer organization, Valentine’s in the Forest at Highland Forest is the place to be this February.

15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels Sometimes you need a romantic getaway. Upstate New York has arguably some of the most romantic weekend getaways in our country.

Here's a look at 15 of the top reviewed hotels on Trip Advisor that claim to be some of the most romantic in the state. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler