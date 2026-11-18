Get Ready For Ice Skating And Skiing To Return To Utica This Winter

Winter is coming, and if you're someone who actually looks forward to getting outside when the temperatures drop, there's some good news. Val Bialas in Utica is getting ready for another season of ice skating and skiing.

Whether you enjoy spending an afternoon on the ice, taking a few runs down the ski hill or getting the kids out of the house for a little winter fun, Val Bialas has you covered.

Time To Break Out Those Ice Skates

The ice-skating rink on the Parkway is expected to open the week of November 30, 2026. That's just in time to add a little skating to your holiday plans.

Here's when you can head over:

Wednesday-Friday: 4 PM to 8 PM

4 PM to 8 PM Saturday: 1 PM to 7 PM

1 PM to 7 PM Sunday: Noon to 4 PM

Admission is $5, and skate rentals are another $5.

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Who's Ready To Hit The Ski Hill?

If skiing is more your speed, you'll have to wait a couple more weeks.

Val Bialas Ski Hill is expected to open the week of December 14, with Wednesday, December 16, being the target date.

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Once the lifts are running, here's when you can get out there:

Wednesday-Friday: Doors open at 4 PM, lifts run from 5 PM to 9 PM

Doors open at 4 PM, lifts run from 5 PM to 9 PM Saturday: Doors open at noon, lifts run from 1 PM to 9 PM

Doors open at noon, lifts run from 1 PM to 9 PM Sunday: Doors open at 11 AM, lifts run from noon to 4 PM

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What Will A Season Pass Cost?

If you know you're going to be spending plenty of time at the ski hill this winter, you might want to look into a season pass.

Here's what they'll cost:

Adults: $225

$225 Children 18 and under: $200

$200 Seniors ages 65-74: $50

$50 Seniors 75 and older: Free

Free Children under 5: Free with an adult season pass holder

Only planning to ski once or twice? Daily lift tickets are $25. That price applies to all-day passes, four-hour passes, night skiing, and Sunday all-day passes.

Kids under 5 ski for free when accompanied by an adult.

For season passes or more information, you can reach the City of Utica Parks and Recreation Department at 315-223-4320.

Now We Just Need Mother Nature To Cooperate!

Of course, those opening dates aren't set in stone. Everything depends on the weather, snow and ice conditions, along with the usual preparations that go into getting the facilities ready.

More updates will be shared as the season gets closer.