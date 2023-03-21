Watch Utica Zoo Place Finishing Touches on New Visitor Welcome Center
Take a look at the progress of the Utica Zoo's latest project, from start to finish.
The Utica Zoo is making major progress on the construction of their Visitor Welcome Center. A project that started back in June 2022 has made huge improvements, and has really come together these past 9 months.
The Utica Zoo's goal is to officially open the Welcome Center sometime this Spring, the earlier the better. Like many construction projects, there are factors that ultimately delay the contractor's progress. But judging by the latest updates, they are closer to the finish line then we thought.
Every single month the zoo has posted progress photos on their Facebook page. They are extremely excited to see the project coming together, and even more excited for when it will finally be open to the public.
Have you been following the progress? Check it out for yourself!
Until the Welcome Center is complete, you are still advised to use the Utica Zoo entrance near the New York Energy Zone. The zoo is open daily from 10 am - 4:30 pm.
While you're there check, be sure to check out all the zoo has to offer. You'd be "shocked" with all that you can learn in one trip.