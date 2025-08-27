Some Friday nights are made for staying in, but this one is all about stepping out.

The Utica Zoo is rolling out something brand new this fall, and it promises to be a night like no other. On Friday, September 5th, the zoo will host Party in the Wilderness, an after-hours celebration with live music, dancing, and of course the thrill of being surrounded by wildlife after dark.

What to Know Before You Go

The action happens at the Rotary Pavilion, where the space will transform into a dance floor under the stars. Guests can expect a high-energy set from DJ Mase, who will keep the crowd moving from 7PM to 10PM. The event is hosted by 4K Creative Studios, and while the zoo might be a place you usually visit with the kids during the day, this one is built just for adults.

Tickets are $30 and can be picked up online through the zoo’s official site or at the door. Comfortable party wear is encouraged, but keep in mind that it is still an outdoor venue, so sensible shoes might come in handy. In line with the zoo’s safety rules, any bags brought in need to be clear, which makes getting through security smooth and easy.

Food and Drinks to Keep You Going

No party is complete without good food and drinks, and this event has a wide variety. Polly’s will be serving up beverages ranging from local IPAs to Utica Club, along with wine, seltzers, and crowd favorites like Bud Light and Miller Lite. Food options will also be available throughout the evening, making it easy to grab a bite in between songs. And for anyone who loves a good keepsake, the Zoo Gift Shop will stay open during the event so guests can browse souvenirs while they’re there.

Why This Event Is Different

The Utica Zoo has always been a community hub, but Party in the Wilderness takes it in a fresh direction. So if you're looking for something unforgettable to do on a Friday night, this event is shaping up to be the perfect way to kick off September.

