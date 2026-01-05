If winter has you itching to get out of the house, this might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The Utica Zoo is hosting an International Zebra Day Paint and Sip event that blends creativity, good food, and a little wild flair and yes, it’s just as fun as it sounds.

Happening Saturday, January 31st from 1PM to 4PM, this event is designed to be equal parts relaxing and social. For $50, you’re not just getting a painting class you’re getting a full zoo experience with some extras that make it feel like a mini escape in the middle of winter.

What’s Included With Your Paint and Sip Ticket

Your ticket includes general zoo admission, which means you can arrive early and wander the grounds before the paint brushes come out. It’s a rare chance to enjoy the zoo at a slower pace, without crowds, and with that crisp winter air adding to the experience. After exploring, you’ll head into the main event: a guided paint session led by a local artist who walks you through every step.

No Art Experience? No Problem

No experience? No problem. This class is built for beginners and seasoned painters alike. You’ll be creating a zebra painting on canvas, and by the end of the afternoon, you’ll have your own finished piece to take home. Which shows you proof that you survived winter and made art while doing it.

Important Details to Know Before You Go

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Paint and Sip without the “sip.” Each ticket includes one complimentary alcoholic beverage, with water and soda also available. You’ll also be treated to a personal charcuterie plate, packed with snacks to enjoy while you paint, sip, and socialize. Additional drink options will be available for purchase, and just a heads-up: this event is 21+ only, with ID required.

This is the kind of event that works for just about anyone: a friends’ day out, a unique date idea, or even a solo afternoon where you meet new people and try something different. It’s low-pressure, laid-back, and all about having fun rather than painting a museum masterpiece.

Spots are limited, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. The event is held rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable, so make sure your calendar is clear before you book.

