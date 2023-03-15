Enjoy an Egg-citing Easter Eggstravaganza at This Central New York Zoo

Enjoy an Egg-citing Easter Eggstravaganza at This Central New York Zoo

Here's an egg-ceptionally egg-cellent event that'll make your kids hop with joy.

The Utica Zoo is once again bringing back their Eggstavaganza event for 2023. Join the zoo on Saturday, April 8th from 10am-3pm for a basket full of Easter fun at the park.

Utica Zoo Eggstravaganza

It's a day full of egg-themed games, food, and activities the kids are sure to love. From Egg Balancing and Duck Fishing, to Scavenger Hunt Bingo and an Egg-ducation Station... there is plenty to do at the event.

Head over to Cait's Character Corner and meet your kid's favorites. Take pictures with Alice and the Queen of Hearts, Ariel, Spiderman, and even a Stormtrooper. Oh... and how could we forget... the Easter Bunny!

Did we forget to mention... you're at THE ZOO! Go meet the animals and make memories to last a lifetime. Even say hi to Utica's newest Pre-ZOO-dent!

Tons of Food

You won't go hungry either, there will be enough food for everyone to enjoy. Take your pick from The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant or Kookie's Q. Also, Oldies & Goodies will be at the event making Fried Dough and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

Meet the Vendors

Plus, there are so many vendors to visit too. This year's lineup includes...

  • So Sweet Candy Shoppe
  • Martin's Menagerie
  • Car's Clay Art
  • Stacy & Dan's Book Nook
  • RAW ADK
  • Love, Craft, Crochet
  • NerdZ ReZin
  • Marlow Cotton Candy

The Utica Zoo's 2023 Eggstravaganza will run from 10am-3pm on April 8th. The zoo will also remain open after until 4:30pm. Join the fun and don't forget to share your pictures with us!

