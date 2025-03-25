Imagine The Thrill Of Dinosaurs In Central New York

Imagine walking through Central New York and coming face to face with life sized dinosaurs. That's what's happening at the Utica Zoo.

Dinosaurs have officially arrived in Utica. Kicking off on May 24th, Dino Discovery is bringing a prehistoric adventure to the Utica Zoo. This event runs all the way through October 19th. This five-month-long event will feature up to 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs scattered throughout the zoo, moving, roaring, and even spraying water. Whether you’re a kid fascinated by dinosaurs or an adult who never quite outgrew your dino obsession, this is your chance to come face-to-face with the giants of the past.

In total, over 16,000 pounds of dinosaurs and landscaping will be showcased across the zoo, offering a visually stunning and educational journey through the prehistoric past. Visitors can expect daily dino presentations, special educational programs, and a variety of themed events throughout the summer, making every visit a new and exciting adventure.

Throughout the summer, the Utica Zoo will be offering daily dinosaur presentations, special educational programs, and themed events designed to make every visit unique. You and your family will be able to learn about the prehistoric world, hear fun facts about your favorite dinosaurs, and maybe even get splashed.

Opening Day At The Utica Zoo

On opening day, Saturday, May 24th members will get exclusive early access from 9AM to 10AM to explore Dino Discovery before the crowds arrive. Plus, a special Sensory Friendly Morning will be scheduled later in the season.

Dino Discovery is included with regular zoo admission, so there’s no extra cost to travel back in time. You can read more online here.

