Meet Santa And The Grinch In Central New York

If you’re the kind of person who thinks winter is way more fun when there’s hot cocoa, marshmallows, and maybe even a visit from Santa involved, you’re going to love what the Utica Zoo has planned.

The Zoo’s annual Winter Zoobilee is returning for 2025, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most charming, cozy, and downright joyful holiday events in Central New York.

What to Expect at Winter Zoobilee

This year’s Winter Zoobilee is happening on Saturday, December 6th, and it’s basically a full day of everything we love about the Christmas season wrapped up into one family-friendly celebration. Picture this: food trucks lined up with warm, comforting treats, campfires crackling with marshmallows ready for roasting, steaming cups of hot cocoa, and candy stations sprinkled throughout the zoo like little pockets of holiday cheer. It’s the kind of event where kids are buzzing with excitement, and even the grown-ups catch themselves smiling a little more than usual.

One of the highlights of the day is the long list of activities, and there’s truly something for everyone. Kids can try their hand at winter-themed games, create crafts, write and mail letters to Santa, and even snap a picture with the Grinch. And yes, your heart may actually “grow three sizes” when you see how much fun they’re having.

Winter Zoobilee isn’t just about treats and characters, though. It’s also a chance to learn something new. The zoo uses this event to spotlight how animals adapt to winter in the wild, so while the kids are busy collecting prizes at each game station, they’re also picking up cool facts without even realizing it.

How Animals Adapt to Winter

If you’re marking calendars, make sure you circle Saturday, December 14th, too. The zoo is hosting an additional Winter Zoobilee experience that day from 10AM to 3PM, complete with live music, even more activities, and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Magician Jim Okey will be performing throughout the day, and the Enchanted Broom Crew will take the stage at 1PM with a festive dance performance.

Admission and Activity Card Pricing

Admission for both dates is regular zoo admission, plus a small add-on for treat or activity cards. It's $5 per card on December 6th and $4 per card on December 14th. Each card gets you access to the activity stations, games, crafts, and all the hands-on fun.

