Why in the world is this happening across Central New York? There is another case of senseless vandalism at a local golf course. This time, it hit right here in Utica.

Damage at Valley View in Utica

According to WKTV, Valley View Golf Course crews were left cleaning up after someone drove four-wheelers across one of the greens late Friday September 5th. Two golfers told staff they saw a teenager on a dirt bike and another on an ATV spinning donuts in a sand trap. By the time crews got there, the damage was done. the fourth green was ripped up and left in rough shape.

Valley View’s acting manager, Michael Cerminaro, didn’t mince words. He urged parents, teachers, or anyone who might know these kids to step forward.

“Ninety-nine percent of young people are good, but the one percent that do this kind of thing—it’s unacceptable” Police are now investigating.

Summer of Vandalism Across Central New York

Unfortunately, this has been the story of the summer across Central New York. Valley View is just the latest name added to a growing list of courses dealing with destruction. Earlier this season, Barker Brook Golf Club in Oriskany Falls saw someone tear through its greens and even leave a cart in the pond. And over in Clinton, Skenandoa Club had fairways, tees, and bunkers ripped apart by a vehicle that left members sick to their stomachs.

It hasn’t just been about joyrides on the turf, either. In Elbridge, a group of teenagers and a 19-year-old thought it would be funny to hotwire golf carts at Millstone Golf Course. Their midnight adventure ended with flashing lights, broken windshields, and police chasing them into Cayuga County.

Why It Matters to the Community

When you add it all up, it’s a disturbing trend that’s costing thousands of dollars and weeks of repair work. Golf courses aren’t just patches of grass, they’re community gathering places, businesses that employ local people, and landmarks that towns take pride in. Seeing them trashed is more than frustrating, it’s heartbreaking.

