I've taken a few train trips out of Utica, and I love the ride to places like NYC or Albany.

Whether you are planning a big-city weekend or a scenic trip into the woods, Utica's historic Union Station connects the Mohawk Valley to some of the Northeast's biggest destinations.

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More than 60,000 Amtrak passengers pass through the Boehlert Transportation Center each year, alongside over 70,000 excursion riders on the Adirondack Railroad.

Ridership data and booking trends show a clear picture of where Utica travelers go most and a few surprises along the way.

Brett Hall/TSM Brett Hall/TSM

New York City Takes the Top Spot

According to Rail Passengers Association data and major travel booking sites, New York City is the number one destination out of Utica by a wide margin.

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With up to five daily departures on the Empire Service, Maple Leaf, and Lake Shore Limited, riders can travel down the Hudson River corridor directly into Manhattan's Moynihan Train Hall in roughly five hours.

Brett Hall/TSM Brett Hall/TSM

Regional Hubs Drive Daily Traffic

While big vacations grab the spotlight, short regional hops make up a massive chunk of local ticket sales.

Albany-Rensselaer ranks as the second most-traveled destination from Utica, serving as both the state capital and a major transfer hub for Boston, Vermont, and Montreal. Quick, affordable trips west to Syracuse and Rochester also rank near the top for daily commuters and weekend visitors.

Brett Hall/TSM Brett Hall/TSM

Scenic Getaways and Cross-Border Trips

For leisure travelers, Utica offers direct, single-seat rides to major sightseeing spots without the hassle of highway driving or airport security:

The Adirondack Railroad carries tens of thousands of passengers north from Utica into the Adirondack Park toward Thendara and Old Forge.

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Westbound trains run straight to Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and across the border into downtown Toronto.

Daily long-distance service on the Lake Shore Limited links Utica directly to the Midwest and New England.