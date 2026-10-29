Movies are making a comeback at the Uptown Theatre in Utica, and the timing couldn't be better.

After more than 10 years without showing films, the historic theater is bringing back the big screen just in time for Halloween weekend.

A Classic Horror Movie Kicks Things Off

If scary movies are your thing, head to the Uptown Theatre on Friday, October 30, for a 7:30 PM showing of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Movie fans chose the horror classic in an audience poll, so this is the one people wanted to see.

Just don't blame the theater if you have trouble sleeping afterward.

Hulton Archive, Getty Images Hulton Archive, Getty Images

A Halloween Movie for the Whole Family

If you'd rather skip the nightmares, Saturday afternoon brings a family-friendly option. Hotel Transylvania will be shown on Halloween, October 31, at 1 PM.

It's a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit with the kids without giving them a reason to sleep with the lights on.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets Are Only $7

Both movies cost just $7. You can purchase tickets online or at the door, making it an affordable way to spend part of Halloween weekend.

And there's something pretty special about seeing movies return to a theater that's been part of the community for so long. It opened its doors in December of 1927.

Bringing the Uptown Theatre Back to Life

The Uptown Theatre has been undergoing restoration since 2018, thanks to the efforts of the Uptown Theatre for the Creative Arts (UTCA).

Part of the work includes modern movie technology. A new digital projector, screen, and audio equipment were added with help from an Empire State Development grant.

Renovations are still ongoing, but bringing movies back marks an exciting step forward.

“We are still working hard behind the scenes to continuously upgrade our equipment, space, and the full experience,” said Devin Mahoney, Executive Director of UTCA. “It’s going to keep getting better.

READ MORE: Trick-or-Treating? Keep These Halloween Safety Tips in Mind

READ MORE: Horror Movie Set In The Adirondacks Makes Big Screen Debut

So whether you're ready for Freddy Krueger or prefer hanging out with Dracula and his monster friends, the Uptown Theatre has a Halloween movie for you.

After more than a decade without movies, South Utica is getting the chance to enjoy the big screen at the Uptown once again.