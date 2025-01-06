Utica Teens In Action Making A Big Difference In The Snow

When there is snow in Central New York, one group of local teens are there to make a big difference and help.

Dwayne from Utica Teens in Action was out and about all over Central New York the beginning of 2025 taking care of driveways, walkways and sidewalks:

The response to the launch of their business has been TREMENDOUS… and we love their purpose: “hiring hard working teens who have a hard time finding a job”.

We salute you Dwayne, amazing work! While most teens would be sleeping in and staying indoors during their holiday break, you and your team are making everyone proud.

The first lake-effect snowstorm of 2025 was a doozy. The snow totals from the National Weather Service are staggering. Over five feet fell in parts of Central New York. That's more than most small children and vertically challenged adults. You can find all the totals online here.

What does more than 5 feet of snow really look like? Take a peek:

Now that you've shoveled several feet of snow from the first massive storm of 2025, get ready for an arctic blast to hit Central New York. Not only will the below normal temperatures hang around for awhile, Old Man Winter may bring more snow too. The National Weather Service says we won't see anywhere near the amount of snow we just did. Temps are a different story. You can read more here.