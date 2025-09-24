Central New York’s Most Heartwarming Holiday Tradition Is Back

The holiday season in Utica would not be complete without one of the most heartwarming hockey traditions around.

The 21st annual New York Sash Teddy Bear Toss returns on Saturday, December 6th when the Utica University Pioneers Men’s Hockey team takes on Oswego State. This game is more than just a rivalry on the ice, it is a night that brings the entire community together for a great cause.

How the Teddy Bear Toss Works

Here is how it works. Fans are encouraged to bring a brand-new stuffed animal to the game. As soon as Utica scores their first goal, the toys come raining down onto the ice in a colorful and joyful celebration. Every teddy bear that hits the ice will be collected by New York Sash and donated to children in need throughout the community this holiday season. The sight of thousands of stuffed animals flying over the boards is one of the most unique and magical moments in sports, and it never fails to bring smiles to fans young and old.

Event Details and Schedule

Doors at the Adirondack Bank Center will open at 6PM with puck drop set for 7PM. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, just in case the Pioneers find the net quickly and the toss begins. Nobody wants to miss the moment the first goal turns into a blizzard of teddy bears.

For more than twenty years, this tradition has grown larger each season. Since the very first toss, over 60,000 stuffed animals have been donated by generous fans. That is tens of thousands of children who have felt the joy of receiving a new toy during the holidays.

Ways to Donate If You Can’t Attend

If you cannot make it to the game, New York Sash is also accepting teddy bear donations at their showroom in Whitesboro. It is another easy way to take part in a tradition that has become a staple of the holiday calendar in Central New York.