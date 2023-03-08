Road Closures & Parking Restrictions for Utica St Patrick’s Day Parade

Top of the morning to ya. Are you ready for a wee bit of fun? It's almost time for the St Patricks Day parade in Utica.

Act the maggot, which for anyone who isn't Irish, means to mess around and behave foolishly, on Saturday, March 11. Just do so in good fun will ya? The parade kicks off with a cannon blast at 10 AM on Oneida Square and will end with an after party on Varick Stree.

Polly, TSM Polly, TSM loading...

Road Closures & Detours

Several roads will be closed or detoured, and temporary no-parking restrictions will be in place.

• All four lanes of Genesee Street will be closed to traffic from Lafayette Street to the Memorial Parkway

• Park Avenue, Oneida Street, State Street, and Sunset Avenue can be utilized as north and southbound detours for vehicular traffic

• The Memorial Parkway and Oriskany Street can be utilized to navigate the Genesee Street divide (east and westbound)

• A temporary no-parking restriction will be enacted for both sides of Genesee Street from Columbia Street to Hobart Street

Polly/TSM Polly/TSM loading...

After Party Road Closures

• Varick Street will be closed to traffic from Columbia Street to Court Street. A temporary no-parking restriction will be in place

• Sunset Avenue will be closed to traffic from Varick Street to Court Street. A temporary no-parking restriction will be in place

• Edward Street will be closed to traffic from Varick Street to Wasmer Street. A temporary no-parking restriction will be in place

• Hamilton Street will be closed to traffic from Varick Street to Wiley Street. A temporary no-parking restriction will be in place

• Cooper Street will be closed to traffic from Varick Street to Huntington Street. A temporary no-parking restriction will be in place

• The city-owned parking lot at 716 Varick St. will be closed for vendor/peddler parking

Polly Polly loading...

Celebrate Safely

Utica Police are reminding parade and partygoers to be safe and legal while celebrating St Patrick's Day this year.

• Open alcoholic beverages contained in bottles and/or cans will not be allowed, open containers may be contained in plastic cups

• Backpacks and/or any non-essential baggage are discouraged

• Weapons and fireworks are forbidden

• Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden due to federal regulations

• Due to a mass gathering of people as well as a strong canine presence, caution is advised for anyone opting to bring a domestic animal

• Taxis / Rideshares for the After Party will be allowed to pick up and/or drop off fares at Varick Street and Court Street and/or Varick Street & Columbia Street

The Utica Police Department implores everyone to be alert and aware of their surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 911 for all emergencies.

10 Things That Remind Us Of St Patricks Day Things that have to do with St. Patrick's Day