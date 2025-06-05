Ready to hunt for history and maybe a few ghosts of Utica’s past?

What’s Happening at Forest Hill Cemetery?

On June 14th at Forest Hill Cemetery, aka Utica’s most underrated outdoor museum, you’ll get a one-of-a-kind opportunity. The cemetery is turning 175 years old, and they’re celebrating with a city-style scavenger hunt. But don’t worry, you won’t need a shovel. Just bring your curiosity, a smartphone, and maybe some sneakers you don’t mind getting a little dusty.

How the Scavenger Hunt Works

This self-paced, family-friendly adventure will lead you through the gorgeous, winding paths of one of Utica’s most historic spaces. You'll uncover fascinating stories, secret landmarks, and larger-than-life legends (some literally). And yes, there are prizes—the first 100 finishers get one, and everyone who completes the hunt is entered into a bonus prize drawing. If you're competitive and curious, this is your time to shine—just in time for summer.

Feeling fancy? Enjoy complimentary charcuterie and soft drinks, catered by Anthony Amodio Catering. History and hummus- all in one day.

Where to Get Tickets and More Info

Your ticket is just $18.50 and helps restore the 1868 Childs Chapel, a stunning Gothic Revival landmark. The restoration campaign is just $150,000 away from unlocking a $392,000 matching grant, so every bite of cheese and step you take helps protect a piece of Utica’s soul.

"Be part of preserving this local treasure while enjoying a fun and meaningful day with family and friends."

Whether you're a history buff, a fan of quirky events, or just want to flex your trivia skills in a cemetery (as one does), this is the event for you. Grab your tickets online now, and learn more details on Facebook.

