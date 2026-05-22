What Started as a $5 Night Turned Into Something Bigger

It was supposed to be a simple night at the track — just a $5 entry at Utica-Rome Speedway, some racing, some fun, and a good local crowd doing what it does best.

But it didn’t stay simple for long.

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One Donation Turned Into a Chain Reaction

What started with one generous move quickly picked up momentum.

Someone stepped up to cover passes… and then someone else jumped in. Then another. Before anyone really had time to process it, community members and local businesses had covered entry for hundreds of people.

Now more than 1000 fans are getting into the track for free.

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Not Just Admission — Everything Covered

And it didn’t stop at the gate. More people stepped forward to help cover food, drinks, and even pit passes.

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Kids won’t be going without snacks. Adults will have drinks covered. Hoodies and prizes are being handed out throughout the night, turning a regular race event into something that feels a little more like a community celebration.

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The Kind of Night You Don’t Forget

It’s one of those situations where one good deed didn’t just help — it multiplied. The kind of thing that spreads fast because people want to be part of it, not watch it from the sidelines.

Now the track isn’t just about racing. It’s about people showing up for each other.

Race Day Details

Pit gates open at 4 PM, general admission gates open at 5 PM, hot laps begin at 6:15 PM, and racing kicks off at 7 PM.

But honestly, the real story might already be the way this night came together before the first car even hits the track.