If you’ve been waiting for the perfect night to head out to the track, this is it.

Utica-Rome Speedway is hosting $5 Night this Friday, August 8th, presented by Parks Companies and The Boro. You’re invited to be part of the summer action.

What to Expect on $5 Night

For just five bucks, fans can enjoy an evening packed with racing excitement at the “Home of Heroes.” Even better, it’s Family Autograph Night, giving you the chance to meet your favorite drivers, grab hero cards, and collect autographs that will make this night one to remember. Bring the kids too because children 11 and under get in FREE.

Full Racing Lineup for August 8th

The evening kicks off with pit gates opening at 4PM and grandstand gates at 5PM. Hot laps hit the track at 6:15PM, and the green flag drops for racing at 7PM. From 3 Bastards Brewing Modifieds to Taylor’s Trailers Crate 602 Sportsman, Next Generation Graphix Pro Stocks, Fastline Performance Limited Sportsman, and more, it’s a full lineup guaranteed to keep the adrenaline pumping all night long.

See the cars, meet the stars on Meet & Greet Night. All divisions plus Slingshots

Plus, if you can’t make it to the speedway in person, you can still catch every lap live on FloRacing. So, grab your friends, pack up the family, and get to Utica-Rome Speedway early, because with $5 admission, the stands are going to fill up fast. It’s racing, autographs, and an unforgettable night under the lights at the Home of Heroes.

