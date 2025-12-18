For many families across the Mohawk Valley, Christmas Day is filled with traditions, home-cooked meals, and time together. But for others, the holiday can be one of the hardest days of the year.

That’s why local organizations like the Rescue Mission of Utica and the Rome Rescue Mission step in, making sure no one has to face Christmas hungry or alone.

How the Rescue Mission of Utica Is Helping on Christmas Day

In Utica, the Rescue Mission will host its annual Christmas Day dinner service on Wednesday, December 25th. The meal will be served from 11:30AM to 12:30PM at the Rescue Mission’s Food Service Building, located at 201 Rutger Street. Everyone is welcome, whether you’re in need of a hot meal, some company, or simply a warm place to spend part of the day.

READ MORE: Simple Donation That Could Save A Life For Homeless Veterans

Christmas Meal Delivery Options in Utica

Along with on-site dining, the Rescue Mission of Utica will also be delivering Christmas meals throughout the community. All deliveries will be completed by 1PM on Christmas Day. Anyone who needs a meal delivered, or is arranging one for a loved one or client, should call 315-735-1645, extension 2100, no later than December 23rd to make arrangements.

Rome Rescue Mission Christmas Day Meal Details

Over in Rome, the Rome Rescue Mission is also preparing to open its doors for the holiday. Their Christmas Day meal will be served on Thursday, December 25th at 12:30PM, following a prayer service. The mission will be open from 9AM to 3PM that day, welcoming anyone who needs a place to go.

The Rome Rescue Mission will also be open on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24th, from 9AM to 5PM, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the evening meal served at 4PM. The mission will reopen on Friday, December 26th at 9AM to serve breakfast.

Christmas Eve Meals and Delivery Locations in Rome

In addition, Christmas meal deliveries in Rome will take place on Wednesday, December 24th at several locations, including Colonial I, Colonial II, Madison Plaza, Valentine, Rome Mall Apartments, and Georgian Arms Apartments. Anyone in need can receive a meal at one of these stops.

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams