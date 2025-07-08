Everything You Need To Know About Christmas In July At Utica Rome Speedway
Santa is trading in his sleigh for the speedway. Christmas in July is all going down at Utica-Rome Speedway this Friday night.
What To Expect At Christmas In July
Puleo Landscape LLC and Zielinski Asphalt are presenting “Christmas in July – Slingshot by Tobias Tour,” and it’s shaping up to be a night that combines holiday cheer with roaring engines and dirt-flying excitement. It's racing meets Rudolph, and you don’t want to miss it.
Wait, did someone say Santa and Racecars?
There will be giveaways for the kids and a special visit from the big guy in red himself. It’s the perfect excuse to bring the whole family for some midsummer magic — with a side of horsepower. But don’t let the jingle bells fool you. The racing lineup is serious business.
READ MORE: Experience Christmas In July With Dinosaurs
We’re talking a full night of high-octane action with the Slingshot Super Nationals, plus fan-favorite divisions including:
3 Bastards Brewing Modifieds
Taylor’s Trailers Crate 602 Sportsman
Next Generation Graphix Pro Stocks
Fastline Performance Limited Sportsman
JB’s Sewer and Septic Four Cylinders
All-Star and Junior Slingshots
Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Friday night racing or just want to do something unforgettable with the family, Utica-Rome Speedway is the place to be.
Tickets Are Affordable Too
Adults: $15
Seniors: $12
Kids: Free
Christmas In July's Schedule
Here's a look at the schedule of events:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Hot Laps Begin: 6:30 PM
Racing Action Starts: 7:00 PM sharp
So, if you're ready for the rumble of engines, the thrill of racing, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic, grab your tickets. Maybe even grab your ugly Christmas t-shirt (sweater would be way too hot). For more info, visit Utica-Rome Speedway’s website or call (315) 953-4065.
