Santa is trading in his sleigh for the speedway. Christmas in July is all going down at Utica-Rome Speedway this Friday night.

What To Expect At Christmas In July

Puleo Landscape LLC and Zielinski Asphalt are presenting “Christmas in July – Slingshot by Tobias Tour,” and it’s shaping up to be a night that combines holiday cheer with roaring engines and dirt-flying excitement. It's racing meets Rudolph, and you don’t want to miss it.

Wait, did someone say Santa and Racecars?

There will be giveaways for the kids and a special visit from the big guy in red himself. It’s the perfect excuse to bring the whole family for some midsummer magic — with a side of horsepower. But don’t let the jingle bells fool you. The racing lineup is serious business.

We’re talking a full night of high-octane action with the Slingshot Super Nationals, plus fan-favorite divisions including:

3 Bastards Brewing Modifieds

Taylor’s Trailers Crate 602 Sportsman

Next Generation Graphix Pro Stocks

Fastline Performance Limited Sportsman

JB’s Sewer and Septic Four Cylinders

All-Star and Junior Slingshots

Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Friday night racing or just want to do something unforgettable with the family, Utica-Rome Speedway is the place to be.

Tickets Are Affordable Too

Adults: $15

Seniors: $12

Kids: Free

Christmas In July's Schedule

Here's a look at the schedule of events:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps Begin: 6:30 PM

Racing Action Starts: 7:00 PM sharp

So, if you're ready for the rumble of engines, the thrill of racing, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic, grab your tickets. Maybe even grab your ugly Christmas t-shirt (sweater would be way too hot). For more info, visit Utica-Rome Speedway’s website or call (315) 953-4065.

