As temperatures start to dip and winter edges closer, the Rescue Mission of Utica is stepping up once again to make sure no one in our community goes without a warm coat.

The organization announced that it will be hosting two free winter coat giveaways next week, offering local residents a chance to grab the cold-weather essentials they need before the harshest months truly set in.

When and Where the Coat Giveaways Take Place

The giveaways will take place right at the Rescue Mission’s headquarters at 1013 West Street in Utica, and the best part is there’s no registration, no paperwork, and no hoops to jump through. Anyone who needs a coat is welcome to stop by. All you need to do is just show up, pick what you need, and stay warm this winter.

Women and Children’s Giveaway: What to Know

The first event is focused on women and children. That giveaway will happen on Tuesday, November 18th, running from 9AM until noon or until everything is gone. With kids growing so quickly, and with so many families juggling bills and rising costs, these coats can make a real difference.

Men’s Coat Giveaway Details

The following day, on Wednesday, November 19th, the Rescue Mission will host its Men’s Coat Giveaway, also from 9AM to noon, again while supplies last. Just like the day before, it’s completely open to the public, and the Rescue Mission reminds everyone that arriving early is the best way to make sure you’re able to find what you need before sizes and quantities run out.

How to Get Help or Learn More

Beyond the coat drives, the Rescue Mission continues to offer meals, shelter, outreach programs, and countless forms of support to neighbors who need a hand. The coat giveaway is one more reminder that community care is alive and well in Utica. If you’d like more information about these events or want to learn about the Rescue Mission’s other programs and services, you can visit their website.