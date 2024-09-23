Utica Singer Gets Instant 4 Chair Turn on The Voice

Central New York will be represented on the new season of NBC's "The Voice."

A Utica native impressed during the blind auditions, getting an instant 4 chair turn from the coaches.

CNY on NBC

Sofronio Vasquez is originally from the Philippines but now lives in Utica, according to WKTV.

A sneak peek of Vasquez's blind audition before the premiere of the singing reality show shows a 4 chair turn within seconds of his performance of "I'm Going Down."

"That's what we call an instant four-chair turn!"

Standing Ovation

If an instant 4 chair turn wasn't enough, Vasquez also received a standing ovation.

"I'm from Oklahoma and I don't know if you're going to understand me or not" coach Reba said. "I could not hit my button fast enough. Your voice is like butter. Your soulfulness touched my heart."

Coach Gwen called the audition a Grammy performance that gave new coach Michael Buble goosebumps. Snoop Dog even took of his famous sunglasses to speak to Vasquez eye to eye.

Who did Vasquez pick as his coach? You'll have to tune into The Voice Premiere on Monday, September 23rd 8/7c on NBC to find out.

Until then you can watch the 4 chair turn performance in the video below that already has over 1 million views on YouTube and nearly 4 million on Facebook.

Central New Yorkers on The Voice

A number of talented Central New Yorkers have appeared on The Voice.

Sawyer Fredericks went from his farm in Fultonville to Hollywood and brought home the win in 2015 on Team Pharrell. He was given $100,000, a new car before even getting a driver's license and a music contract with Universal.

Fredericks is still living on the farm, performing around town at a number of different venues. You can stay up to date on his Facebook page or SawyerFredericks.com.

