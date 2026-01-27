Something pretty cool is about to happen right in the Mohawk Valley.

For the first time ever, MVCC’s thINCubator is teaming up with the volunteer-run group CNY Game Devs to bring the Global Game Jam to the region. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 30th, at thINCubator’s downtown Utica location at 326 Broad Street, and it’s about to turn that space into a creative pressure cooker.

Who Can Participate in the Game Jam?

Here’s how it works: artists, musicians, writers, programmers, designers, and anyone with a creative spark will form teams and attempt to build an entire game from scratch in just 48 hours. We’re talking digital games, board games, card games, or any interactive experience you can imagine. The catch? Nobody knows the theme until Friday night, when it’s revealed during the opening keynote.

What makes this even more exciting is that local teams won’t be working alone. Participants in the Mohawk Valley will be creating alongside tens of thousands of people across the globe, all racing the same clock and working from the same mystery theme. When the jam wraps up on Sunday, February 1st, every completed project gets uploaded to the Global Game Jam website, where anyone, anywhere can play them for free.

How CNY Game Devs Is Growing Local Talent

CNY Game Devs is still a young organization, but it’s already making an impact. Since launching in March 2025, the group has been focused on connecting students from area colleges with hobbyists and professional developers through monthly in-person meetups, online discussions, and hands-on workshops. Their mission goes beyond just making games, it’s about spotlighting Central New York’s creative talent, building real networking opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and opening doors into a global gaming industry that brings in nearly $190 billion a year.

The Global Game Jam itself is a nonprofit that supports more than 40,000 creators annually across 100-plus countries. For many developers, it’s been the first step toward launching studios, building careers, and creating award-winning games. Registration is required, but you can sign up ahead of time at cnygamedevs.com, or even register onsite Friday evening before the theme reveal.

Why Events Like This Matter to the Mohawk Valley

Events like this are exactly what MVCC’s thINCubator and the Mohawk Valley Small Business Development Center are all about, turning ideas into action, connecting creative people, and helping new ventures take their first real steps forward.

