Utica Fire Hydrant Inspections Begin
If you live in Utica, New York, don’t be surprised if the water coming out of your faucet looks a little different over the next few weeks.
The Utica Fire Department will begin its annual fire hydrant inspections throughout the city starting Monday, August 31.
Crews will be working in different sections of Utica each day until all of the city’s hydrants have been checked.
Here’s When Crews Will Be Out
Inspections will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 3:30 PM. On Fridays, crews will be working from 9 AM until noon.
The inspections are expected to continue through Wednesday, September 30, so this won’t be a one-day thing.
Different neighborhoods and areas of the city will be affected as crews work their way through the hydrants.
Don’t Be Alarmed by Discolored Water
The hydrant inspections can temporarily cause discolored water.
If you notice your cold water has a yellow, brown, or otherwise unusual color, check it before drinking it or starting a load of laundry. And if the cold water is discolored, officials say do not use the hot water until the water runs clear.
Using hot water while the cold water is discolored could pull the discolored water into your water heater.
No Boil Water Advisory
There is no boil water advisory.
The water supply has not been contaminated, and normal water pressure will be maintained during the inspections.
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The discoloration is expected to be temporary and can happen when hydrants are opened and water flow disturbs sediment in the water lines.
If you have questions or notice something concerning during the inspections, you can contact the Water Authority at 315-792-0301.
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Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela