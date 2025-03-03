Central New York Is Missing It’s Most Popular Feathered Mascot

One of Central New York's favorite feathered friend is missing, and may have already been replaced.

Utica Falcon Went Missing

Falcon Watch Utica covers all things about the pair of Peregrine Falcons that are currently nesting at the Adirondack Bank Building in Utica. From hatching to flight, you can enjoy their live coverage and live cam shots. However, to start of 2025, they did have some sad news to report on.

After a thorough search of downtown Utica, they have currently found no sign of Astrid, who has been missing since Monday February 24th 2025. At this point it is presumed she is lost, and likely deceased. Astrid and Ares first claimed the downtown Utica territory in 2012, replacing the previous pair, Maya and Tor (who died in 2010). Astrid laid 44 eggs over 11 seasons, successfully fledging 30 young peregrines, and was known for her remarkable parenting skills, teaching her fledglings to land safely, spar, and hunt.

"One of Astrid’s most fascinating qualities was her uncanny intuition. She always seemed to know when we were about to release one of her fledglings after a rescue. Before we had even opened the vehicle door and took out the carrier containing her offspring, she would already be perched on the steeple or the State Building, staring at the nest box, anticipating the release. Over the years, her tolerance for our interventions grew. Early on, she greeted us with relentless hazing and sharp vocal protests whenever we returned a wayward fledgling. By last year—her ninth time witnessing such a release—her reaction had softened considerably. She barely hazed us at all and did a minimal amount of cackle calling."

Ares Paired With A New Partner Already

Many animals mate for life, including beavers, swans, prairie voles, and more. However, Peregrine Falcons aren't part of that group. Ares enjoyed the bachelor lifestyle for what seemed like a day or two. In Astrid's absence, a new, unbanded female has arrived and appears to be pairing with Ares, with courtship displays and food sharing observed.

"As we all know life continues on and we will continue to watch and monitor Ares and his new partner with hopes for a successful nesting season. We have decided to call our new female Nova. It means new beginning and we felt it was appropriate. Please welcome Nova into your lives the same way you welcomed Astrid many years ago."

You can follow their story unfold online here.

