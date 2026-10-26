If you grew up around Utica, chances are you remember Kitty’s.

For decades, that little family spot on Oneida Street and later Kitty’s on the Canal and the Blue Flag Room was where neighbors went for comfort food, ice cream, and familiar faces.

That deep-rooted local tradition is officially starting its next chapter.

La Banca Catering & Events is now open and taking bookings at its brand-new downtown home at 268 Genesee Street.

Morgan Mielnicki/Sentinel Media Company Morgan Mielnicki/Sentinel Media Company

Behind the New Name

For years, the late Dave poured his heart into the business, laying a foundation that his daughter, Jordan, is now proud to carry forward.

Get our free mobile app

Three years ago, after moving back to the area with her husband and kids, Jordan took the reins.

While keeping her father's legacy alive, she has spent the time growing the family’s off-site catering and dreaming up a dedicated space for the community to gather.

Morgan Mielnicki/Sentinel Media Company Morgan Mielnicki/Sentinel Media Company

Event Space

Now, that space is a reality.

The versatile new venue is ready for everything from weddings and milestone birthdays to baby showers, corporate gatherings, and retirement parties.

READ MORE: Famous Rockefeller Tree Coming From Central New York

True to the family's roots, the focus is entirely on making things feel personal—offering customizable menus, thoughtfully prepared food, and a full drink selection to fit any vibe.

And don't worry, they are still keeping their beloved off-site catering services running, too.

Morgan Mielnicki/Sentinel Media Company Morgan Mielnicki/Sentinel Media Company

From the old days at Kitty's to this exciting downtown storefront, the mission has never really changed: bringing people together over great food and good company.

READ MORE: Seneca Falls To Host 80th Anniversary of 'It's A Wonderful Life'

How To Book An Event

If you've got an upcoming celebration or want to check out the new space, you can reach the team to chat about reservations at labancautica@gmail.com.