Remember when Nickelodeon first introduced the Worldwide Day of Play? It's back for 2025 here in Central New York.

What Is the Day of Play?

Back in 2004, the network actually shut off its programming for a few hours, all to get kids outside and moving. It was their way of saying: play matters. Fast forward to today, and that spirit lives on in communities across the country, including right here in Utica this fall.

The Utica Children’s Museum is inviting families to its 3rd Annual Day of Play. The lineup is packed with activities that make “play” the star of the show. Best part? It’s completely free and open to everyone.

Free Activities for Kids and Families

From 11:00AM to 2:00PM on Saturday at 106 Memorial Parkway, the parking lot and ICAN’s Community Room will transform into a hands-on playground for kids of all ages. Rain or shine, there’s something for every interest:

- Build and explore with the Mobile Museum

- Get moving at a physical fitness station hosted by Elevate CNY Sports Complex

- Experiment with interactive STEM activities led by the Griffiss Institute

- Say hello to some furry friends from the Utica Zoomobile

- Make colorful memories with bubble paint crafts and sidewalk chalk art

- Team up on a community art project with Utica Creative Reuse

And that’s just the start. Naudie from the Utica Comets will be stopping by, lawn games will be set up, and the Salvation Army will be scooping out free ice cream while supplies last.

Hands-On Art and Creativity

Inside the Community Room, kids ages six and up can register for a drawing class with Joe Mandia, owner of Stronghold Animation. Joe’s sessions are always popular, so space is limited, just ten openings each at 11:30AM and 1:00PM.

Why Play Still Matters in 2025

What makes this day so special is that it captures the original heart of Nickelodeon’s idea: turning off screens and reminding kids (and parents) that play isn’t just fun, it’s essential. Whether you’re trying a new craft, testing your balance at a fitness station, or simply chasing bubbles across the lot, you’re part of a bigger movement to celebrate creativity, movement, and community.

So bring the kids, bring a friend, and bring your sneakers. Utica’s Day of Play is here to remind us all that some of the best memories are made when we just stop and play.

