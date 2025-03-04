1 Central New York Beer Is Back By Popular Demand

If you’ve been missing that crisp, refreshing taste of one Central New York beer, you won't have to wait any longer.

With just 99 calories, Utica Club Light is officially back on shelves and taps across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions.

Utica Club has been a hometown favorite for generations, and for good reason. Brewed right here at the legendary F.X. Matt Brewery, Utica Club made history as the very first beer sold after Prohibition ended. Utica Club Light is available now at local retailers and establishments across the region. Check on Utica Club website under UC finder to get your hands on this fan-favorite beer. Utica Club is a very hot product right now around the country, especially with younger beer drinkers.

"Crafted with the same quality that has made Utica Club a staple, Utica Club Light delivers a deliciously smooth drinking experience that’s perfect for any occasion."

Utica Club Light Product Highlights:

- 99 Calories

- 100% Utica Club Quality

- Smooth, Crisp, and Refreshing Taste

- Perfect for Any Occasion"

You can learn more online here.

Utica Club Created History

Let's go back in time. December 5th, 1933. This date will forever be marked as the day prohibition was repealed. West End Brewing Co. was the first brewery in the country to have a license, and the first to legally sell beer. So Utica Club was pouring all over the region:

There was a big parade that started at the brewery and ended at the Hotel Utica where people enjoyed pints of the first legal beer to be poured in the country, Utica Club."

More than 85 years later, Utica Club is still going strong.

