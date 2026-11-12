Utica Ranks 2nd In New York As Top Hometown For Young Professionals

A growing national shift is bringing young professionals back to their roots, and Utica is emerging as one of the state's top destinations for hometown career builders.

As many grow up and decide where their career might take them, many are choosing to stay closer to home. And for those that may have moved away, seeing our region's growth over the years has sparked more interest to come back.

With the food choices, the Comets and great job opportunities, it's no question why.

Rising to the Top

According to a survey of 3,000 young adults by career site Resume.io, Utica ranked second among New York locations where 18- to 35-year-olds are opting to build their careers locally rather than migrating to major metropolitan areas.

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Within New York State, Utica trailed only Jamestown, with Elmira rounding out the top three hubs leading the regional movement.

Balancing Finances and Family

The study revealed that emotional and financial factors drive the decision to stay or return. Being close to family was cited by 20% of respondents as their primary motivation, followed closely by a lower cost of living, around 16%.

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For young adults in Utica, expanding regional opportunities across healthcare, technology, and education offer practical professional paths without requiring the high overhead of larger urban markets.

Investing Back Into the Community

Young adults are also driven by local impact: 79% of respondents stated it matters that their work benefits the place where they grew up.

Rather than seeking public office, most expressed a desire to support their hometowns through direct economic action. Over 60% noted their primary goal is to help their community thrive by patronizing local small businesses, working for area employers, or starting new ventures of their own.

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