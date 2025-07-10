The Utica Police Department is sounding the alarm on a sneaky scam that’s been hitting unsuspecting people at ATMs.

This scam is not isolated to Utica; it's a nationwide issue. If you’ve ever been approached at an outdoor ATM by someone asking you to deposit a check and immediately withdraw cash, pay close attention. This scam is widespread.

How The ATM Check Scam Works

In a recent post on their Facebook page, UPD explained that this scam isn’t new—they’ve been seeing reports like this for several years now. It typically goes something like this: someone walks up to you while you’re at an ATM and claims they’re in a tough spot. They ask if you’ll deposit a check for them and then hand them the cash right away. But here’s the catch: The check turns out to be fake.

READ MORE: Community Outraged Over Fake Livestream Targeting Tornado Victims

At first, everything might seem legitimate—the check goes through and the cash is in hand. But once the bank processes that check, it bounces. And guess who’s stuck footing the bill? That’s right—you. The victim ends up losing money, and in many cases, so does the bank.

"These cases are very difficult to investigate as these suspects are often from out of the area, driving vehicles that are rentals or have switched license plates. Please be aware of your surroundings and do not assist individuals who make dubious claims about their inability to handle their own banking transactions."

What Utica Police Are Telling the Public

Utica Police are urging residents to be cautious and use common sense. The bottom line? If someone’s asking for help with a check at an ATM, it’s probably not a good idea. Protect your bank account and walk away. If something feels off—it probably is.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.