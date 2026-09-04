Heads up if your travels have you hopping on the 5/8/12 arterial heading south from Burrstone Road.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the southbound on-ramp in Utica will close to all traffic starting September 8th at 7am.

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But how long will traffic be diverted?

Impact on Daily Commuters

The on-ramp closure is expected to last four weeks.

DOT officials say the closure is required for crews to perform critical bridge maintenance operations along the structure.

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Weather permitting, DOT officials estimate the work will take approximately four weeks to complete, with the ramp expected to reopen by early October.

The Burrstone Road entry point serves as a key connecting artery for residents, local businesses, and commuters traveling between Utica, New Hartford, and surrounding Oneida County communities.

Because the ramp provides direct access to the southbound North-South Arterial, drivers should anticipate noticeable delays during peak morning and evening travel times.

Detour Information

To navigate around the construction zone, drivers are being asked to follow a designated official detour utilizing nearby French Road to access the southbound arterial.

The NYSDOT advises travelers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time for their daily commutes, and exercise additional caution when navigating the detour route.

Be Alert

Drivers are also reminded that active work zones carry doubled fines for speeding, and moving violations inside a work zone can result in the suspension of a driver's license.

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For real-time traffic updates and road conditions across New York State, drivers can call 511 or visit 511NY.org.