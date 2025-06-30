Whether you're a lifelong fan of Naruto, obsessed with Demon Slayer, or just discovering the joy of Studio Ghibli films, mark your calendars—Utica Anime-Fest is coming this summer.

What to Expect at Utica Anime-Fest

It's all happening on Saturday, August 16th, from 10AM to 5PM at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Utica. This space will transform into an anime collector’s dream come true, and you're invited.

This one-day summer convention is more than just a vendor hall—it's a celebration of Japanese pop culture that brings together fans of anime, manga, video games, cosplay, art, and collectibles. You’ll find everything from rare anime candy and apparel to handmade sketches, jewelry, and even retro gaming merch. Whether you're hunting for a vintage Dragon Ball Z figure or the latest My Hero Academia hoodie,this show has you covered.

But it's not just about shopping. Utica Anime-Fest will also feature industry professionals and fan-favorite cosplay guests ready for meet-and-greets, photo ops, and panels. This is your chance to geek out in the best way possible—with people who love anime just as much as you do.

The Rise of Anime in Upstate New York

Anime culture has exploded in popularity across the U.S. in recent years, and New York State is no exception. According to a 2023 report by Statista, anime was the most-watched international TV genre among Gen Z Americans, with over 60% of viewers aged 18-34 tuning in regularly. Upstate New York has seen similar growth in fan engagement, with events like Albany Comic Con, Syracuse’s RetroGameCon, and Rochester’s Tora-Con pulling in thousands each year.

Tickets and How to Join the Fandom

For many, conventions like Utica Anime-Fest aren’t just about fandom—they’re about finding community. So whether you're a die-hard One Piece collector or just want to see some incredible cosplay, then Utica Anime-Fest is your ticket. Tickets are available now, with refunds up to 7 days before the event. For more info or to join the mailing list, visit the official site or follow Utica Anime-Fest on social media.

