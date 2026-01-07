If you’ve ever walked into a room full of anime fans and immediately felt at home, then Utica has something special lined up for you this winter.

Utica Anime-Fest is back, and it’s shaping up to be a full-on celebration of anime, fandom, and pop culture. It's the kind of event where longtime collectors, casual fans, cosplayers, and curious first-timers all end up in the same space, geeking out together. The convention takes over Delta by Marriott Utica on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, from 10AM to 5PM, and if you love anime even a little, this is one of those “clear your calendar” kind of days.

What Makes Utica Anime-Fest Special

At its heart, Utica Anime-Fest is built by fans, for fans. The promoter is a longtime anime, manga, and pop culture collector, and that passion shows in every corner of the event. The vendor floor alone is worth the trip, featuring everything from anime candy, manga, magazines, toys, video games, and Pokémon merchandise to cosplay gear, artwork, sketches, apparel, and jewelry. It’s the kind of place where you come looking for one thing and leave with five.

Panels, Trivia, and Fan Events All Day

But it’s not just shopping. Throughout the day, fans can dive into panels, contests, and interactive events that keep the energy moving. Anime Trivia kicks off at noon, followed by AMVs, a Lip Sync Battle at 2PM, and the always-anticipated Cosplay Contest at 4PM, where creativity really takes center stage. Registration for cosplay is free and runs from 10:30AM to 3PM, making it easy for anyone to jump in.

Meet Voice Actors and Special Guests

There’s also star power on hand. Voice actors and industry guests will be available for meet-and-greets, including talent connected to One Piece, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and Sailor Moon. Fans can even stick around for a Live Sailor Moon Concert at 5:30PM, featuring the iconic singing voice of Sailor Moon herself.

READ MORE: Here's How To Enjoy Zebras And Wine In Upstate New York

Admission is $20, kids under 11 get in free with a paid adult, and parking is just $2 per hour on-site. Tickets are available online or at the door.

10 Great Movies You Never Knew Were Based on Comics Time to read up on the source material for these beloved movies. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky