USPS Rolls Out First-Ever Fuel Surcharge on Packages

The U.S. Postal Service is introducing its first-ever fuel surcharge on certain package deliveries.

Starting April 26, an 8% fee will apply, and it will remain in effect through January 17, 2027.

This is a significant shift for the postal service, which has long been known for keeping shipping costs predictable, especially compared to private carriers. While letters and standard postage are unaffected, anyone sending packages through Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, or Ground Advantage should expect slightly higher costs.

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Why the Surcharge?

The Postal Service says rising transportation costs are driving the change.

Fuel prices have been climbing, and competitors like UPS and FedEx already apply fuel surcharges, so USPS is following suit.

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While the surcharge is meant to cover higher operational expenses, it also signals a broader trend in shipping costs: nothing is immune from the rising cost of fuel.

Officials say this move is temporary and tied directly to fluctuating fuel prices, but for now, it’s a noticeable increase for businesses and individuals who regularly ship packages.

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The Big Picture

For years, USPS avoided fuel surcharges, setting it apart from competitors. Now, the change marks the end of that era.

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While it’s a step meant to keep the postal service financially stable in the face of rising fuel costs, it also reminds customers that shipping—like most other costs—is not immune to price increases.

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Bottom Line

The new fuel surcharge is a first for USPS and a signal that shipping costs are evolving. It’s not a massive jump, but it does add up for frequent shippers.

If you regularly use USPS for packages, now is the time to plan ahead, factor in the 8% increase, and understand which services are affected.

Everyday letters and standard stamps aren’t changing, but anything beyond that will be slightly pricier through early 2027.