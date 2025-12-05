If you needed a reminder of just how intense the holiday mailing season gets, the U.S. Postal Service delivered one, literally, in DeWitt this week.

According to a report from Local SYR, USPS officially hit a massive milestone: three billion mail pieces processed so far this holiday season. Yes, billion with a “B.” And the lucky person who got to deliver that three-billionth item? A familiar face on the streets of Central New York.

Mail carrier Dan Reed made the milestone delivery Thursday morning at EcoChic Boutique in DeWitt, marking a big moment not just for the shop, but for the postal service as a whole. For Reed, it was another day at work, just with a little extra fanfare.

“It’s quite a task doing all this, especially when the weather gets like this,” Reed told Local SYR. And if anyone knows what “like this” means, it’s him.

Reed has been delivering mail for more than 30 years, braving Central New York winters, heavy snow, icy walkways, and the annual rush of holiday packages that seem to multiply by the minute.

“It’s difficult, but it’s fun to be out and giving people their packages,” he said. “They’re out looking forward to you coming in.”

That excitement is real, but so is the workload. Reed says the past two Mondays were 12-hour days, and even the “normal” holiday days run about 10 hours for most carriers. With more people shopping online and mailing gifts, the volume skyrockets, and mail carriers across the region feel the weight of it.

Reed says the cold doesn’t bother him much, but the snow and slick driveways definitely do. And this is where he gently points out how the public can help.

“It’s very helpful when people are making sure they’re clearing all of their steps and sidewalks,” he said. “We have to be very careful… If things are not plowed or shoveled, we cannot get up those stairs. You won’t be getting your mail and packages, so please.”

The Postal Service also expects the next few weeks to get even busier, which is why they’re urging everyone to ship early and track their packages.

USPS spokesperson Mark Lawrence shared the key cutoff dates with Local SYR:

Dec. 17 — Ground Advantage

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 20 — Priority Express"

Keep that in mind.

