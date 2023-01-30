Watch Out! USDA Issues Food Recall on Over 50,000 Pounds of This
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing a major recall, effect stores across the country.
Danielle International LLC says around 52,912 pounds of their "ready-to-eat" sausage might contain Listeria monocytogenes. This news came after FSIS discovered the contaminant on surfaces where the product came into contact with.
Their sausage products were made on multiple dates between May 23rd and November 25th last year, and then were shipped nationwide from December 23rd to January 17th.
These are the products subject to recall...
- 6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray”
- Sell by date 4/15/23.
- 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO”
- Sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.
- 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI”
- Sell by date 12/23/23.
- 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI”
- Use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.
- 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI”
- Sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.
- 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA”
- Sell by date 5/6/23.
- 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI”
- Use by date 5/4/23.
- 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME”
- Sell by date 4/14/23.
All products subject to recall will have the Establishment Number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
There haven't been any reports so far of "adverse reactions" from eating the products. If you are concerned about an illness, contact your healthcare provider immediately.