In the quiet town of Bluff Point, New York, a simple field has become a lasting symbol of remembrance and unity after the September 11th attacks.

Just days after that dark day in 2001, Gary and Darlene Cronk felt the need to do something—something that would both honor the lives lost and show how deeply this country had come together in the face of tragedy. On September 23, 2001, they carved three bold letters into their farmland: U-S-A.

This wasn’t just any farm design. Each letter stands 360 feet tall, taking up more than an acre of land.

From above, it’s impossible to miss—those three powerful letters stretch across the countryside overlooking Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes, a patriotic message etched into the earth itself.

What began as a heartfelt tribute has stood the test of time, growing into a symbol of resilience more than two decades later.

Field Changes Hands

Eventually, the Cronks sold the property to Greg MacDonald and his son.

Instead of letting the tradition fade away, the MacDonald family promised to continue it for as long as they own the land. And they’ve kept that promise, ensuring the field remains a living tribute to both the victims and the spirit of unity that carried Americans through the aftermath of 9/11.

Photographer John Kucko has made the field a highlight of his annual calendar.

For the 20th anniversary in 2021, he even captured a photo of Gary and Darlene standing proudly in front of their creation—a reminder that one family’s act of patriotism can leave a mark that lasts for generations.

Thousands of Lives Lost

The September 11th terror attacks took the lives of 2,977 people at the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

