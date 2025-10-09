Laughter is about to take over Utica once again as the Uptown Improv Festival returns Thursday through Sunday.

This festival runs October 9th- 12th, at the Uptown Theater for Creative Arts, 2014 Genesee Street. Whether you’re an improv regular or brand new to the scene, this weekend promises to be full of surprises, laughter, and community spirit.

Opening Night: Free Community Improv Workshop

Things kick off Thursday night at 6PM with a special community night. The best part: It’s totally free. There’ll be an Intro to Improv workshop for anyone curious about stepping into the spotlight, followed by free performances right on the Uptown stage. It’s a low-pressure way to get a feel for improv, whether you’re looking to perform someday or just want to laugh until your cheeks hurt.

Over 25 Shows Featuring Local and National Talent

After that, the festival goes full throttle with more than 25 shows throughout the weekend. Performers from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond will be joining local Utica improv teams for a packed schedule of creativity and comedy. Basically, no two shows will be anything alike. There’ll be improv workshops for all skill levels taught by some of the best in the business, plus community events like improv jams, happy hours, and late-night karaoke sessions to keep the energy going.

READ MORE: Your Guide To 2025 Fall Festivals Across Upstate New York

Meet the Star Instructors and Headliners

This year’s lineup of instructors and headliners reads like a who’s who of improv. Names include Nnamdi Ngwe from The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show, Brian James O’Connell, director of Bloodsucking Bastards starring Pedro Pascal and Holly Mandel, a former Groundlings Main Company member and founder of Improvolution, New York City’s first woman-owned improv school.

Get Your Tickets and Festival Passes

Festival passes are on sale now at uptownimprovfestival.com, with discounted presale passes available through opening night.