This is your heads-up to watch the skies in Upstate New York for something other than thunderstorms and heat this week.

What’s Causing This Aurora Forecast?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a geomagnetic storm could bring the Northern Lights as far south as parts of New York State late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, June 24th and 25th. While we’re not expecting a full-blown light show like you'd see in Alaska or Iceland, there’s a chance we could spot some subtle green glows on the horizon.

Here’s the science behind it: a solar wind—basically a gust of charged particles from the sun—is headed our way, thanks to a large coronal hole that opened on the sun’s surface. When these particles hit Earth’s magnetic field, they can spark colorful aurora displays, especially near the poles. When the activity is strong enough, that glow can drift further south. NOAA’s aurora forecast is showing a minor G2 storm with a Kp index of 5—just strong enough to potentially make the aurora visible in places like Vermont, New Hampshire, and yes, even northern New York.

When and Where to Look for the Northern Lights

If you live in or near the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, or even some of the darker areas in Central New York, you're in one of the better spots to try catching it. Just make sure you’re far from city lights. Try to look north around midnight, and keep checking real-time updates from NOAA or the Glendale Aurora Forecast app for a better idea of when visibility might spike. Currently the forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

So if the clouds stay away and you’ve got a clear view north, why not step outside and see what the cosmos has in store?

