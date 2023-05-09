Upstate New York Railway Ranks within the Top 10 Best in the Nation

USA Today is back again with another 10Best list, ranking the Top 10 best train rides in the United States. Their team has compiled compiled lists for a number of different topics, including best rollercoasters, outdoor concerts, and indoor waterparks.

This time they are hitting the tracks, highlighting where all the best railways are for you to enjoy in the United States this summer.

Of the 20 railroads that were nominated, 2 of them happened to be from rural Upstate New York. After over a week of voting, one of them made it into the Top 10.

Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway loading...

#10 - Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway - Corinth, New York

Spring, summer and fall trips through the southern Adirondack Mountains aboard this scenic railway really lean in with picnic table seating on an open-air flatbed car, with the option of coach and first class seating available as well.

Fall "leaf peeping" tours are a given, but the Saratoga, Corinth and Hudson Railway also runs March "Snow Trains" and offers kids the rare opportunity to ride the rails in the locomotive along with the train engineer.

Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway loading...

Here are the other Top 10 Must-Experience Train Rides in the Nation...

1 - Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad - Durango, Colorado

2 - Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad - Chama, New Mexico

3 - Skunk Train - Fort Bragg, California

4 - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad - Peninsula, Ohio

5 - The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway - Manitou Springs, Colorado

6 - Georgetown Loop Railroad - Georgetown, Colorado

7 - Great Smoky Mountains Railroad - Bryson City, North Carolina

8 - Cape Cod Central Railroad - Hyannis, Massachusetts

9 - Wilmington & Western Railroad - Wilmington, Delaware

10 - Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway - Corinth, New York

The other New York railway to get snubbed from the Top 10 was the Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston. The scenic experience traces the course of the Esopus Creek en route to Hurley Mountain. Riders enjoy crossing narrow bridges and passing by Hudson Valley farms and through lush forests that come alive with color in the fall.

