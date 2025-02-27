Upstate New York Among National Geographic’s Best Spots for Wild Ice Skating

Ever tried wild ice skating in the Adirondacks? It's the only spot in the country that's among the top places in the world to try out the unique experience.

Wild ice skating or Nordic skating is exactly what it sounds like—gliding across frozen lakes and ponds instead of an ice rink, feeling the open air on your face.

Lake Placid, nestled in New York's Adirondack Mountains, offers exceptional wild ice skating experiences.

National Geographic highlights Mirror Lake in Lake Placid as an ideal spot for beginners, thanks to its accessible location and well-maintained natural ice.

For a more adventurous outing, nearby Cascade Lakes provide opportunities for skating amidst stunning natural scenery.

Only Recognized U.S. Spot

With its unique blend of natural beauty and accessible skating venues, Lake Placid stands out as a premier destination for wild ice skating enthusiasts.

It's the only place in the U.S. that's been recognized by National Geographic. Sweden, Switzerland, Banff National Park in Canada, Italy and Japan joined Lake Placid on the list of unique wild ice skating experiences around the world.

If you're planning to head out for a little wild ice skating this winter be sure to check for at least 4 inches of solid ice, dress warm, and bring a buddy.

Winter in Upstate New York is magical—get out and enjoy it!

