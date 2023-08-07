Dumb Upstate New York Hunter Finally Facing Jail Time Because of This

It's always people like this guy who give other hunters a bad name.

Though its been a long time coming, there's officially one less unlawful hunter in New York State. But if you were to ask anyone else, no one would call this man a hunter.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation just recently announced the arrest of Lane Angus from the Town of Orleans. He's now facing time behind bars for failing to pay past poaching charges.

What Did He Do?

Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) have been investigating Angus for about a year now. It all started back on October 25th, when ECOs Jackson and Nicholas received reports of someone shooting and killing an eight-point buck.

The person in question, Lane Angus, had lost his hunting privileges back in 2021 after receiving multiple hunting violations and illegally harvesting a number of white-tailed deer. As if he didn't learn his lesson before, Officers say he continued to harvest the buck... even though he knew his hunting rights were revoked.

The ECOs quickly seized the deer, his rifle, and ticketed Angus with two misdemeanor charges. He later picked up even more charges for illegally taking another deer at night, with a light, and from a vehicle.

Angus did plead guilty to all charges at the Town of Orleans Court, but never payed his fines required in the plea agreement. A warrant was issued for his arrest and was taken in a month later.

Lane will now serve 30-days in Jefferson County Jail due to his constant disregard of Court and State Environmental Conservation Laws. This poacher's example goes to show no one is above the law.

