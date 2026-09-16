Upstate Hospital Hired Goats to Do the Landscaping

If you see a bunch of goats hanging around Upstate Medical University, don’t worry—they’re not lost. They’re at work.

Nearly 100 goats have been brought onto the Upstate campus in Syracuse to tackle some landscaping that’s a little too tricky for the usual lawnmowers and equipment.

Photo by Lukáš Prokop on Unsplash a goat grazing in a field of tall grass

These Goats Have a Job to Do

The goats will spend their time munching on brush, goldenrod, and other unwanted vegetation on steep slopes around the Downtown and Community campuses.

The areas are difficult—and in some cases unsafe—for traditional landscaping equipment to reach.

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So instead of sending a mower down a hill and hoping for the best, Upstate is letting the goats handle it.

And they seem pretty happy with the arrangement, especially since their payment comes in the form of unlimited weeds.

A More Natural Way to Mow

Goat grazing can reduce the need for heavy machinery and chemical herbicides, while their natural grazing also puts nutrients back into the soil.

Upstate says using goats is part of its effort to maintain the campus in a way that’s safe, effective, and more environmentally friendly.

"It’s a practical example of how we can incorporate more environmentally responsible practices into the care of our campus,” said Upstate Sustainability Chief Enderli Frederiksen.

Goat landscaping has become increasingly popular at colleges, universities, and other large properties around the country. Google has even famously used goats as an alternative to mowing.

So if the goats do a good job at Upstate, maybe the next time you see a “landscaping crew” working on a steep hill, it’ll have four legs, horns, and a serious appetite.