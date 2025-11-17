If you’re keeping an eye on the housing market in Upstate and Central New York, some good news is on the horizon.

Zillow’s latest projections show home values in the area are set to climb at some of the fastest rates in the country over the next year. Every Upstate and Central metro is expected to see at least a 2.4% increase, putting them all in the top 70 nationwide among the 200 largest U.S. metro areas.

Largest Jump in Utica

Leading the way is Utica in Central New York, where home values are projected to rise 4.1% between September 2025 and 2026 — the 10th-largest jump in the U.S. Not far behind is Syracuse, with a 3.9% boost, ranking 14th nationwide.

Other Upstate cities are also seeing solid growth: Buffalo and Binghamton at 3%, Rochester at 2.9%, and Albany at 2.4%. For comparison, the New York City metro is only expected to rise 1.7% over the same period.

READ MORE: Why This New York Town Isn’t America’s Saddest City

The market is so competitive that cash offers and waived inspections have become increasingly common in multiple-offer situations.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s a quick snapshot of projected 2025-2026 home values:

Utica: $223,325 → +4.1% (10th in U.S.)

Syracuse: $253,296 → +3.9% (14th)

Buffalo: $278,902 → +3% (36th)

Binghamton: $188,877 → +3% (36th)

Rochester: $269,236 → +2.9% (42nd)

Albany: $357,464 → +2.4% (66th)

New York City: $709,880 → +1.7% (101st)

In short: if you’re in Upstate or Central New York, now might be a good time to buy or sell — the market’s heating up faster than much of the country.

Buying or selling a home? It’s important to work with a realtor you trust and enjoy spending time with — you’ll be together for months! My husband and I would love to help. Shoot us an email at tadpollyhomes.riverhills@gmail.com or call/text 315-520-3885.