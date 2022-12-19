Sick of snow yet? Up to a foot may fall in Central New York, with more on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

If Mondays aren't bad enough, we'll start this one with advisories and warnings in place for more snow.

Northern Oneida County Snow

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Northern Oneida County until 7 PM Monday, December 19.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy lake effect snow that could bring anywhere from 6 to 11 inches. That's on top of the heavy snow that fell last Friday. The worst of it is expected this afternoon.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute today. Snow could accumulate quickly on roads late this morning through the afternoon with snowfall rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Southern Oneida County Snow

A little less snow is expected in Southern Oneida County where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 PM.

3 to 5 inches of snow could fall with brief snowfall rates of around 1 inch per hour possible during the afternoon and evening commute.

Central New York could get even more snow leading into Christmas Day, which may affect holiday travel.

Long Range Forecast

Today: Snow showers. High near 33.

Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: Snow likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow between 8 pm and 2 am, then rain after 2 am. Low around 34.

Friday: Rain. High near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night: Rain before 8pm, then snow likely. Low around 11.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Christmas Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

