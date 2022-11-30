Unpaid Parking Tickets In NY? Pay the Fine Without Penalties for Limited Time

Christmas has arrived a little early if you have a pile of unpaid parking tickets. You can pay them off without paying all the penalties. But the offer is only for a limited time.

The Village Board in Herkimer, New York has approved a Parking Ticket Amnesty for delinquent tickets. If you pay any fines by December 31, all penalties will be forgiven. If you don't, your car could get a new decoration, especially if you have several unpaid fines.

Begin Booting Cars

The Herkimer Police Department will begin "booting" vehicles with more than 3 parking tickets starting on January 1, 2023. Then you'll be paying even more - all the parking ticket fines, penalties for not paying those fines, and a $50 boot removal fee.

We will also begin the process of scoffing the license of the registered owner of the vehicle with three of more tickets.

Pay Online or In Person

Herkimer Police are encouraging anyone with unpaid parking tickets to take advantage of this opportunity.

You can pay for your tickets at the Herkimer Village Office Building at 120 Green Street during business hours from 8 AM to 4 PM or you can do it online.

If you have unpaid parking tickets, not in Herkimer, you'll have to pay the fine and all the penalties. That is unless others local leaders follow suit and pass parking ticket amnesty programs in their jurisdictions too.

